Samoa Police Headquarters gets bulletproof upgrade

The door was damaged by a rock that was thrown by a man understood to have mental health problems.

Police Commissioner Su’a Fuiavailiili Egon Keil confirmed that the damage was caused by a rock that had been thrown through the glass doors.

“A male who appears homeless and possibly mentally ill was arrested from that incident”;

“He has been referred to the mental unit of our National Health Services for evaluation prior to charges being filed against him”.

The Commissioner added that the incident did not cause any harm or injury to police officers, or any member of the public.