Samoa Police investigate multiple drowning at Neiafu

Police are searching for father of the two deceased, who is now believed to have drowned.

Around 1.30pm on Tuesday, officers at Asau Police Post responded to a call for assistance with regards to efforts in locating two boys and their father reported to have been washed away by the ocean at Neiafu.

According to Police, circumstances of the matter indicate that two brothers and their cousin went fishing on the lava rocks at Neiafu.

However, due to high tide and strong sea surge one of the boys was caught by waves.

His older brother jumped in to try and save him.

The cousin reported the matter to his family and the father of the two boys responded in trying to locate his children.

The body of the 12-year-old was recovered yesterday evening and the body of his 18-year-old brother was recovered at around 8 am today.

Police said the 48 year old father remains missing and is believe to have been drowned.

Fagasa and Neiafu village as well as divers from Nafanua 2 Patrol boat responded to the recovery operation.

Samoa Police Services has reminded parents and guardians of the importance of stressing to young people especially children all aspects of safety.

Photo file supplied