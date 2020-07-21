Samoa Police look for hit-and-run driver

According to police, the incident occurred at Lalovaea Bridge around 9pm on Saturday, 18 July 2020.

A young man of Lalovaea died as a result of injuries sustained from being hit and run over by a vehicle suspected of being involved in a car race along Vaitele Street at Lalovaea area.

Police said the deceased was on his bicycle and upon arriving at Lalovaea Bridge he was hit by a speeding 4WD Toyota Hilux.

Preliminary details provided by witnesses indicate that the Toyota Hilux is white in color and was racing with another vehicle along Vaitele Street heading eastward towards Malifa.

Drivers of both vehicles failed to stop to offer assistance and the victim who died at the scene.

SPS is requesting the assistance of the public for any information that may lead to the identification of the vehicles or those involved.

For any information please contact our Traffic Division on telephone 26712 or Police Headquarters on 22 222.

Photo file SPS