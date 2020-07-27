 

Samoa Police officers hike up Mt Silisili as part of emergency preparation

BY: Loop Pacific
11:14, July 27, 2020
The Samoa Police and special Tactical Operations squad hiked to the top of Mt Silisili as part of continued efforts to ensure they are prepared for emergency situations that may arise.

Led by Police Commissioner Su’a Fuiavailiili Egon Keil, the team took five hours to reach the top of the 1,858 metre elevation and Samoa’s highest peak, last week.

Mount Vaea is a mere 472 metres above sea level – making the Mt Silisili climb 4 times that elevation, through rugged and steep terrain.

Su’a Fuiavailiili thanked the villagers of Aopo who provided experienced guides for the hike that has been described by previous conquerors as a challenge.

“Mailata Iosia Afitu Leau was our main guide and we received awesome support from the village elders of Aopo”, said the Police Commissioner.

Sua added that the simulation exercise ensures the Samoa Police Service are better prepared for emergencies in this area of Savaii.

“We were able to test our communications capability and learned the lay of the land, it’s important to familiarise the squad, should there ever be a need for police response up here”, he added.

 

 

     

