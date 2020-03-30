Samoa police prosecutor charged with manslaughter

The Samoa Observer newspaper reports Sergeant Khamtahn Stanley and Ulugia Lomalasi Laufili have been released on bail.

The victim, Penitito Toma is reported to have died in hospital from severe injuries in November last year.

The victim is alleged to have entered the home of Sergeant Stanley in a drunken state and was assaulted.

Former Attorney General Taulapapa Brenda Heather Latu has been retained as a special prosecutor for the case.

Attorney General Lemalu Hermann Retzlaff said the decision was made because his office had worked closely with the accused, Sergeant Stanley, over the years.

Sergeant Stanley, who has been suspended since November, had been recognised for his work in Sudan multinational peacekeeping force in 2014.

A date has not been set for hearing the matter.