Samoa political parties call on PM to delay controversial bills

The Samoa First and Samoa National Democratic parties support the Samoa Law Society and the Judiciary's opposition to the three bills now before a Parliamentary committee.

The leaders of the two parties raised deep concerns over the rapid way the government processed the bills, especially amendments to the constitution which would give independence to the Lands and Titles court under a separate jurisdiction.

The SNDP party leader and former MP, Valasi Togamaga Tafito, described Tuilaepa's administration over the proposed legislation, as communism style of leadership.

He referred to some seven years of consultations before the current 1981 Lands and Titles court Act had been passed in Parliament.

Meanwhile the Samoa First party leader, Unasa Iuni Sapolu, accused the government of trying to speed up the process during the time the country is in lockdown under Covid-19 State of Emergency.

Unasa urged the Prime Minister to withdraw all bills and hear the voice of the Samoan people when it comes to their customary rights to lands and matai titles.