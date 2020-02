Samoa Police Service said Suitupe Fa’amoe also known as Suitupe Faamoe Paufai was apprehended by the Samoa Prisons and Correction Services in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

He escaped from custody in May last year.

Fa’amoe who is from Vailu'utai, Faleatiu and Fagamalo, Savai’i is serving time for murder and drugs.

He is currently in police custody to appear in court at a later date.

Photo supplied SPS