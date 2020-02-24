Samoa proposes end to direct flight to Fiji

The Samoa Observer newspaper reported the measure was endorsed by Cabinet earlier this month in an apparent move to promote the use of the country's airline, Samoa Airways in the Fiji-Samoa route.

Currently Fiji Airways is the only airline servicing the lucrative route with Samoa Airways having a seat sharing arrangement with the Fiji national airline.

A Cabinet decision paper indicated the closing of the route between Apia and Nadi but did not say when it would happen.

The paper also said all travel intended for Fiji would be routed to Auckland using Samoa Airways and return via Auckland on the way back to Samoa.

"For travel from Hawaii, they will come through Pago Pago and then to Apia," according to the Cabinet paper.

The paper also indicated the Minister for Public Enterprises Lautafi Fio Purcell had been tasked to discuss the new arrangement with management of Fiji Airways.