Samoa public warned to stay away from airport and quarantine sites

The chairman of the centre, 'Ulu Bismarc Crawley, says these are precautionary measures to safeguard Samoa and the general public.

Around 150 passengers will be on the flight most of them returning Samoan citizens whose travel plans had been affected by the closing of borders in March due to the COVID19 pandemic.

The restrictions to the main areas of the airport have been put in place for 24 hours ending at midnight tonight.

It is understood that this will allow health officials and NEOC staff to check the passengers at the airport as well as to transport them to their designated accommodation for 14 days of quarantine.

Fifteen sites have been allocated for quarantine in Samoa most of them hotels.

Four other repatriation flights have been scheduled for June and July.