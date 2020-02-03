Samoa quarantines two students on return from China

The Government Press Secretariat said the two flew in from China.

Officials say the students displayed no physical symptoms of the coronavirus but protocol directed by Cabinet to ensure containment of the disease must always be followed.

Last month, two Samoan sailors who transited in China were put in isolation after arriving in Samoa via Fiji.

They were on the same flight with six Chinese passengers, who were deported back to Fiji.

Fiji has joined the list of countries restricting access because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The borders will now be closed to all foreign nationals who have been in mainland China within 14 days of their intended travel to Fiji.

Similar to newly-instituted policies in Singapore and Australia, no passenger arrivals or transits will be permitted for those falling under these controls, effective immediately and until further notice.

The government said there were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Fiji.