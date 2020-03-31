Samoa says 20 Covid-19 tests negative

In an official statement, the Ministry of Health confirmed that since the State of Emergency was declared a total of 26 samples had been sent for testing.

Twenty of those samples have all returned negative results, with only six waiting to be sent as they were done after the last plane flew out of the country following the closing of borders here and in New Zealand.

The Ministry also confirmed the news Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi had broken earlier in the day, that a flight attendant was under surveillance.

"Currently, one patient is in isolation at Tupua Tamasese Meaole hospital under investigation," said the statement.

Tuilaepa said the patient had been brought in with high fever and was detained.

The Ministry is continuing to send out warnings and advice for the country to adhere to as it fights to keep Samoa free from the killer Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are undertaking active surveillance to detect cases of Covid-19 in Samoa early," said Ministry of Health.

The Ministry also encourages all persons who have travelled or transited through countries affected by Covid-19 to monitor themselves for the development of fever, cough and shortness of breath.

"We are all at risk for Covid-19, especially persons 60 years and over with underlying health conditions."

"If you have any of these symptoms please contact the Ministry of Health Covid-19 call centre or a doctor for advice."