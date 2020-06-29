Samoa styrofoam ban kicks in this week

That is when a nationwide ban on the products will come into effect and businesses who continue to use or sell Styrofoam plates, containers and cups are likely to face up to $US3700 fines or a six month prison term.

Individuals can be fined up to $US1850 or face up to six months in prison according to an online campaign conducted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The ministry warns that spot checks will start after 30 June.

The ban also extends to anyone planning to export Styrofoam products from Samoa.