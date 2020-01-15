Samoa Supreme Court welcomes Justice Fepuleai Ameperosa Roma

Justice Fepuleai was sworn in by His Highness, the Head of State of Samoa, Tuimalealiifano Va’aletpo’a Sualauvi II at the official residence at Vailele.

The ceremony was attended by members of Justice Fepuleai’s family, Government officials and members of the legal fraternity and Judiciary.

Speaking to the media, Justice Fepuleai said he is proud of a new milestone in his career.

“I can only say that I’m very humbled by this appointment, I did not see this coming and I’ve been working hard not only in the District Court but also the Lands and Titles,” he said.

“I don’t have any much plans, I think I have my first work in Supreme Court tomorrow so it’s back to work it’s a new year and still a lot of work to do.”

The 43-year-old father of five hopes that he has inspired those who are taking up the career as a judge and his fellow University of South Pacific (U.S.P) graduates as he said it’s all about hard work.

“I hope I have done U.S.P proud and inspired many others who are thinking of doing court,” he said.

Justice Fepuleai graduated from the U.S.P with a Bachelor of Laws. Four other graduates from the U.S.P are also serving as judges at the Court.

Justice Fepuleai has been serving as a judge for about six years.

Photo supplied by Talaia Mika Caption: Supreme Court Justice Fepuleai Ameperosa Roma with proud family members and friends after swearing in as the new Justice.