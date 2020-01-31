Samoa turns away 13 in total due to coronavirus fears

The group according to Acting Director General of Health Tagaloa Dr. Robert Thomsen departed mainland China two days ago.

As the epicentre of the Coronavirus, Tagaloa explained that the Travel Advisory mandates for Chinese nationals from the mainland to undergo the 14-day self-quarantine requirement in a country, which does not have confirmed cases of the virus before they are allowed into Samoa.

To date, since the last Friday when the Border Security Travel Advisory was enforced, 13 travellers mostly from China have been denied entry into the country.

This does not include two Samoan sailors quarantined for 14 days at the Faleolo Hospital for precautionary reasons as prescribed by the Travel Advisory for Samoan citizens returning home from countries with confirmed Coronavirus cases including mainland China.