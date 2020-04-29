Samoan 2021 election date announced

The date was announced during the one day sitting of Parliament where several amendments to the Electoral Law were passed.

Minister of Justice, Fa'aolesa Katopau Ainu'u, who is also responsible for the Electoral Office, told the House on Tuesday, the date was approved by Cabinet two weeks ago.

It was also revealed four political parties including the ruling Human Rights Protection Party, Tautua Samoa Party, Samoa First Political Party and the Samoa National Democratic Party, will contest the elections

None of the parties had indicated who would be running on their tickets and were not likely to do so until the end of the year.