Samoan airline helps ferry Kiribati MPs to parliament

Before the Covid-19 lockdown, Talofa Airways was flying between Samoa, American Samoa and Tonga.

According to the Samoa Observer newspaper, the Clerk of the Kiribati Parliament confirmed the chartered Talofa Airways plane had left Apia on Monday.

It was due to make at least four stops to pick up several MPs before Parliament sat.

Meanwhile 207 Kiribati citizens registered with their government as being stranded overseas and in need of repatriation.

They were registered in Fiji, Solomon Islands, Marshall Islands, USA, New Zealand and Taiwan.

They are reportedly asking for government funding to support them until they can return home.