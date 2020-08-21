Samoan cameraman pleads guilty to offering bribe

The officer had tried to stop Fuiavailili Fa'au Gago from filming the incident.

A female employee was killed at the station by her partner, who then died in the blaze he set.

Fuiavailili Fa'au Gago is a camera operator for the Loabay social media group.

The company was the focus of an inquiry by the Samoa Media Council over the incident.

It was asked to pay $US400 in compensation to the Samoa Journalist Association.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to separate charges related to a domestic violence incident involving his wife.

He is due to be referred to an anger management programme before being sentenced for both cases at a later date.