Samoan chief gets 11 years' prison for human trafficking, slavery

Hastings-based Samoan chief, Joseph Auga Matamata brought 13 Samoan workers to Hastings between 1994 and April 2019.

They sometimes worked 14-hour days, seven days a week, without pay, the court was told during the trial earlier this year.

After work they were forced to complete chores at Matamata's home late into the night and would get beaten if his rules were disobeyed.

Matamata was found guilty of 10 charges in human trafficking and 13 charges in dealing in slaves, and acquitted of one trafficking charge.

He had denied any wrongdoing at his five-week trial at the High Court in Napier.

Last month, the Crown seized half of Matamata's property, including shares in homes on Kiwi St, Camberley, to put towards reparations for his victims.

Photo RNZ