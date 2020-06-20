Samoan health team on humanitarian mission to Tokelau

The Samoan government responded by sending a team of two doctors, two nurses on the Nafanua II on Tuesday.

The successful medical operation was conducted for 6 hours on Wednesday 17 June 2020.

Nafanua II and its crew with the Samoan Health Officials returned on Thursday and arrived early Friday morning.

A statement said the humanitarian efforts illustrate co-operation between Samoa Police and its other stakeholder partners such as the Ministry of Health and Tokelau Office.

Samoa Police Service acknowledged other Government agencies such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Immigration Department and Customs for expediting the process to make this life saving trip to Tokelau possible.

Photo supplied SPS