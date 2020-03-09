Samoan man to be extradited to NZ over sex charges

The application was filed by the New Zealand Crown Law office on behalf of the government there.

Tulisi Leiataua has been charged with nine counts of sexual violation by rape, three counts of indecent act of a young person, one count of indecent assault, 12 counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, and six charges of an indecent act on a child.

The court heard evidence and then ruled the charges are extradition offences of which the maximum penalties are not less than 12 months for each offence.