Samoan man found guilty of murdering senior public servant

He has been sentenced to a life prison term.

Supreme Court judge, Justice Mata Keli Tuatagaloa, has also found the defendant guilty of one count of assault and one of defeating the course of justice.

In the ruling delivered today, Justice Tuatagaloa said the court had accepted the forensic pathologist's findings that Kolani strangled his wife with his hands.

The court has rejected the defence case that the victim had committed suicide.

The prosecution during the trial called 26 witnesses with the defence calling three, including the defendant.

The court has set 7 February next year to deliver a sentence on the two other convictions.