Samoan man pleads guilty to murder of Chinese businessman

The Supreme Court will sentence 18-year-old Gogosina Leilua in three weeks after he changed his not guilty plea to guilty.

Three other men, including one of his brothers, who have already pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary, aggravated robbery and attempted murder will stand trial next month.

Meanwhile, Samoa's family court has found suspended lawyer Pa'u Mulitalo Tafaogalupe guilty of two counts of assault on his wife and daughter.

The second defendant in the same case, Sala Tuiletufuga Tavita, was also found guilty of one count of assault and one of using insulting words against the lawyer's daughter.

Police have filed the charges against the pair after an incident of domestic violence four years ago.