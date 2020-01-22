Samoan MP wants sacked judges investigated

During a parliamentary debate, Falealili East's MP Fuimaono Te'o Samuelu said the judges should be criminally charged if they were "dishonest in carrying out their duties and the oath".

The judges, Seveali'i Panapa Ve'e and Nanai Pologa Ioane, were stood down after an investigation by the Judicial Complaints Committee into allegations involving a decision in a case they were involved with.

Fuimaono said while he was grateful the judges were sacked, it was still not clear if they should be charged.

However, the chief executive of the Ministry of Justice and Court Administration told the Samoa Observer that a decision on the former judges could not yet be made as the matter was still before the courts.

Chaired by former Attorney General Taulapapa Brenda-Heather Latu, members of the Judicial Complaints Committee include Reverend Utufua Naseri and Fata Meafou.