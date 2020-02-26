Samoan PM attends Pacific leaders summit with Israel’s President

He says these include areas such as climate change, rising sea levels threatening our existence as well as the exploitation of the Pacific Ocean resources.

Tuilaepa was among several Pacific leaders who met Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin in Fiji last week.

He told the Savali newspaper that a special meeting was requested for the leaders of the Pacific Island Nations to meet with the President of the State of Israel.

“It was very important for this great nation to have regular meetings with the leaders of the Pacific, especially when all or most of the Pacific Islands are Christians. The objective of the meeting was to improve relations, particularly durable partnerships between the State of Israel and the small island nations of the Pacific in a range of sectors from Agriculture, Fisheries and Telecommunications, where the expertise of the people of Israel is paramount,” Tuilaepa said.

The Prime Minister of Fiji Voreqe Bainimarama hosted the meeting.

Photo Fiji Foreign Affairs Ministry Caption: Samoa PM Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi (3rd left) with other Pacific leaders and the Israeli President Reuven Rivlin