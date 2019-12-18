Samoan policeman guilty of assaulting burglary suspect

District Court judge Alalatoa Rosella Papalii delivered her verdict Tuesday, with a stern warning to police officers about acts of brutality.

The family of the victim had filed a complaint in February last year but Mamoe was only charged in April this year.

The court rejected the evidence of three police officers who gave evidence in support of Mamoe.

In her ruling, the judge said the defendant's witnesses not only lied under oath in court but breached the police code of ethics in order to cover up criminal action.