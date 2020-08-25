 

Samoan seasonal worker dies in NZ road accident

BY: Loop Pacific
09:11, August 25, 2020
A 36-year-old man, who died in an accident in New Zealand over the weekend has been identified as Vaetasi Mati.

According to New Zealand Police, Mati died following a crash on State Highway 2, Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Mati, who is a seasonal worker from Samoa, resided in Tauranga.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” Police said in a statement.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with careless or inconsiderate vehicle operation causing death.

He is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on 26 August.

Two people, suffering moderate to serious injuries were taken to hospital following the single-vehicle smash.

Four further passengers were medically assessed after the accident but were not seriously injured, a police statement said.

 

