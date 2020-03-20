Samoan woman faces online abuse after local media name her

In addition to the article, the Prime Minister also revealed the village of the young woman during his weekly session with Radio 2AP and his Facebook live programme.

The mother of the 21 year-old, who is in isolation as she awaits test results, told Samoa Global News of how the article has affected them.

She said that she and her daughter have both been under a cloud of deep sadness and depression since her daughter's name was revealed, adding that the Prime Minister's comments were also very insensitive.

A source said the family is considering either laying a complaint with the Media Council action or taking legal action.