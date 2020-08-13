 

Samoan woman fractures leg after it was run over by a car

BY: Loop Pacific
12:11, August 13, 2020
A Samoan woman fractured her right leg and twisted her ankle in a road accident in front of Vaimoso Primary School in Apia.

The women was reported to be on her way to pick her four children from the school and as hit by a black sedan while crossing the road last Thursday.

The woman said she fell and the vehicle’s tyre went over her right leg.

Her 5-year-old daughter did not have any visible injuries.

Police have interviewed the driver of a black sedan involved in the accident.

A senior traffic officer at the scene reminded the public that the area is a school zone, and they should proceed with caution especially during times when school is out between 2pm – 3pm.

     

