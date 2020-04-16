Samoans grateful for easing of restrictions on inter-island ferry services

50 year-old Sione Hanunga said he was happy to be finally returning to his home in Savaii.

“I was so happy when I heard about the boat were allowed to go to Savaii, it is my chance of going back home. I came to Upolu to sell my crops and was stuck here. So I stayed with my daughter and her family, now I am able to go back to my home, I am so happy.”

Second year university student, Lorraine Tufele also shared the same experience.

“I finally get to go home and be with my parents during these lock down. I really thought I was gonna be stuck here till I resume classes again in Uni, but I’m happy government did this.”

The limited ferry services were possible after Samoa's Cabinet eased some of its state of emergency lockdown restrictions including reopening inter-island travels and public transport.

Ferries between the islands of Upolu and Savaii resumed and will only run four times a week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The bigger vessel can only take 60 passengers while the smaller boats can only carry 20 travelers.