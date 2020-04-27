 

Samoa's associate Minister of Justice under investigation

12:27, April 27, 2020
A criminal investigation has been launched in Samoa into allegations against the Associate Minister for Justice, So'oalo Mene.

Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil said the investigation was under review by the Office of the Attorney General.

The Samoa Observer newspaper reported that Fuiavailili had refused to comment on details of the allegations except to say the matter was "serious".

"It's usually my policy when it involves someone high up in Government we get a second opinion from the Attorney General's office on [the case]," he said.

Meanwhile police on Friday captured and arrested a man on their most wanted list.

Iolamo Moa was wanted in connection with several alleged crimes including discharging a fireman at police last month and harbouring a fugitive, notorious prison escapee Robert Chong Nee, who still remains at large.

     

