Samoa's bullying rates among young people 'highest in the world'

The study published in the EClinicalMedicine Journal paints a grim picture, with 79 per cent of Samoan males and 70 per cent of females experiencing bullying.

The study focused on young people in 83 countries, looking at the prevalence of bullying victimisation among adolescents across low-income to high-income countries.

A lack of support and education expenditure are among the reasons for the high bullying rate, says lead author Tuhin Biswas of the University of Queensland.

“We see the status of a country’s [Gross Domestic Product] and the country’s education expenditure it is very low compared to other countries.

"Students are of low strength and also some family information indicate that at the family level there is a fear factor and the peer and parent support is very low."

Biswas says further study needs to made before any initiatives are taken to reduce Samoa's high bullying rate.

"There should be development on additional in-depth study on factors that could reduce bullying victimisation, scientific studies before developing some sort of intervention.

“We still have a long way to go before we implement interventions."