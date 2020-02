Taitosaua Edward Winterstein had been stood down after two notorious criminals managed to escape from the newly-opened Tanumalala prison.

Prison Minister Tialavea Tionisio Hunt told the Samoa Observer an investigation found the prisoners were able to escape after a guard left a cell door open.

It found the prison was understaffed at the time.

Tialavea said the guard had been sacked and could face criminal charges.