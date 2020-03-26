Samoa's Faleolo International Airport closes due to Covid-19 outbreak in the Pacific

The Samoa Airport Authority (S.A.A.) offices will only operate from 9am until 3pm, in accordance with the national lockdown and state of emergency.

All stores, dining and airlines have closed and emptied from the airport.

Further, with no flights allowed in or out of the country, nor any date in place to lift the ban, Samoa Airways has closed its country offices in New Zealand, Australia and Samoa from Thursday.

However, phone lines remain open for future bookings, with the American Samoa office having limited business hours.

The public is banned from entering the airport until further notice. Cabinet will be reviewing the current terms of the state of emergency and advise accordingly next week.