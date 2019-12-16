Samoa's govt to decide how to spend donor measles aid

To date, 73 measles-related deaths have been recorded.

The government has said that 93 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

The state of emergency in Samoa, declared due to the epidemic, has been extended to 29 December 2019.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi told media at a special measles-related press conference that lawmakers would decide this week where the money would be spent, the Samoa Observer reports.

His comment comes amid accusations the government is misappropriating the donations.

But Tuila'epa said that was incorrect: "No one can use these funds, not even a penny".

The funds would go before Parliament for deliberation and there would be committee hearings conducted with relevant ministries, he said.

Financial assistance includes $US12.8m from the World Bank to manage the measles epidemic and fix the health system over the next five years.

A $US3.5m grant will go towards the epidemic response and a further $US9.3m will be spent up to 2025 on a health sector strengthening programme to focus on disease prevention across the board.