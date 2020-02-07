Samoa's govt issues warning to departing seasonal workers

The Samoa Observer reports the workers were also warned against the dangers of social media during a pre-departure meeting.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour's assistant chief executive, Lemalu Nele Leilua, told the workers the government would not hesitate to bring them back home if they misbehaved.

Most of the workers are heading to apple orchards for the harvest and are away for up to seven months.

The workers were also urged to start savings accounts for their return home.