Samoa's Teuila Festival goes digital

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the festival will highlight iconic performances and celebrations.

The event, one of the largest annual festivals in the South Pacific, normally sees thousands of visitors and performers flood into the country to take part.

The year's Teuila Festival online will also be the first time there will not be a Miss Samoa Pageant.

The reigning Miss Samoa, who also holds the title of Miss Samoa NZ and Miss Pacific Islands, Fonoifafo Mcfarland Seumanu, will continue her reign for another year.

Members of the Tourism Industry will also be hosting events throughout the week in commemoration of the Festival.

There are a variety of activities and events ensuring there is something for everyone.

The festival begins on Sunday.

Photo file Caption; Food stalls are a popular feature at the Teuila Festival