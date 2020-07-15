Scam prompts Samoan PM's call for gaming review

This follows the sacking of eight workers employed by the Authority who were involved in a scam while selling Australian TMS Tattslotto gambling tickets.

Tuilaepa said that TMS Tattslotto should have realised that their revenues were not the same.

The scam was discovered after two sacked staff members went to TV1Samoa with their story and selling out other members of their scam gang.

The Gaming Control Authority carries several gambling products like Powerball, Oz Lotto, Tattslotto and scratch cards from TMS Tattslotto in Australia.

It also operates the national lottery, Samoa Sportslotto, drawn each Saturday evening with profits being shared to local sporting bodies and charitable organizations.