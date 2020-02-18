Severe weather warning remains for Samoa

There is wind, heavy rain and flood warning for the country.

According to the Met Services, a flood warning is in effect for all major rivers and vulnerable areas.

A broad area of low pressure system with an extensive cloud band and gale winds now lies over the Samoan Islands.

Meanwhile a Tropical Disturbance 08F lies Southeast with slight intensification though this system tends to move further away from Samoa.

This system is expected to maintain its southeast movement within the next 24hours with slight development.

The low pressure system previously analysed to the Northwest of Sava'ii has dissipated into a trough of low pressure, while an active convergence zone lies to the North of the islands.

This may bring heavy rain with strong winds and damaging heavy swells affecting the group at times.

Tropical Disturbance 07F remains stationary near Tuvalu.

Potential Impacts include heavy downpours with poor visibility, strong and gusty winds with flying objects, foggy and slippery roads over mountain passes and ranges, strong river outflow and landslides, pooling near roadsides and waterways.

Strong currents as well as rough seas and coastal inundation can be expected.

Photo RNZ Pacific