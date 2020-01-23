Shijia Hu proud to become Samoan citizen

Mr Shijia, who is from mainland China, attended the official ceremony at the Government building Wednesday with his wife Aolele Hu and daughter.

Speaking to Loop Samoa correspondent, Talaia Mika, Mr Shijia expressed his gratitude in the Samoan language

“Faafetai I le Atua mo lenei avanoa e tautua ai lo’u aiga ma tautua ai Samoa,” he said.

He thanked God for the opportunity to continue his service to his Samoan family and Samoa.

Mr Shijia came to Samoa more than ten years ago.

He met Aolele at a food court in Apia where the romance blossomed.

“We met and I knew he was the one and we started a family after courtship for 5 years before we got married,” Aolele said.

The couple have been married for ten years.

Mrs Aolele Hu has travelled to China several times to meet her husband’s family.

Photo supplied by Talaia Mika