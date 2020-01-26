SISDAC donates $100,000 to assist Samoa measles response

SISDAC Secretary General, Pastor Papalii Iafeta Masepau together with Pastor Uitualagi Ata Tanuvasa handed the donation to the Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi at Government Building Wednesday.

Speaking to Loop Samoa correspondent, Talaia Mika, Pastor Papalii said the handover was delayed slightly due to busy schedules.

However, after speaking with the Prime Minister, Pastor Papalii said the donation is still much needed in regards to the vaccinations.

“We have been very busy with our conference that will be held in July and the recent one we came back from held in New Zealand,” he said.

“But I believe and so as the Prime Minister that there is still donations needed for the different kinds of vaccinations that are still being carried in and our of the hsopitals.”

According to Pastor Papalii, the donation by the church is the same donation other churches have donated, it’s all for Samoa and the fight against the measles.

“Though the measles is declared gone from Samoa, but the spirit is to improve the health system of our country.”

