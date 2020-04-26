SITA assisting students with Online Learning during COVID 19 SOE

To assist the Education sector, a team of SITA members developed an E-learning platform intended for children, to enable continued learning while staying at home.

SITA said it is pleased to announce that Avele College through their principal Afioga Matafeo Reupena Matafeo, has agreed to pilot the platform.

There are other schools already in the pipeline to come on board when other digital preparations from their end are completed.

Friday, 24 April 2020 marked another milestone by SITA for the launching of its E-learning platform to start with Avele College.

The Minister for the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture Loau Solomalemalo Keneti Sio presented the Keynote address while the Minister for Ministry of Communication and Information Technology Afamasaga Rico Tupai officially opened the E-learning platform.

SITA’s work for the community is voluntary. We value team work and collaboration in sharing our ICT knowledge and skills to give back to our people.

The SITA E-learning platform was developed by the Association with no cost to the school.

SITA is also offering cloud hosting for 1 year to schools that are coming onboard.

SITA said it has a standard list of software and hardware requirements for each school to consider before joining as it would make sense to ensure that these are harmonized across the different schools to obtain best results.

There are always challenges for a new system development however, SITA will endeavor to monitor it closely to ensure the platform is reliable, fast and secure.

Photo supplied