Stormy weather disrupts parts of Samoa

Hundreds of passengers and vehicles were stranded on Mulifanua and Salelologa wharves on Saturday when the Samoa Shipping Corporation temporarily called off its scheduled trips due to high seas and strong swells.

The corporation ferries went back to normal schedules on Sunday with additional trips to clear stranded passengers and vehicles.

Most of the electricity supply to disrupted areas in Upolu, Manono, Apolima, and Savaii islands have been restored.

Warnings however are still in place for fishing boats because of heavy swells.

People living in low lying areas and near river banks are also being advised of flash floods.

The weather office said Tino has moved further southeast and no longer poses a threat.

However, an active convergence zone which links to the system remains over Samoa, providing heavy downpours at times, strong and gusty winds, flooding and possible landslides.