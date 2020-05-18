Suspended Samoa teleco regulator faces corruption charges

Leafaoali'i Unutoa Auelua-Fonoti was reported to the commission by her secretary Fialupe Uelese.

A total of eleven charges have been laid against Leafaoali'i on alleged breaches of sections 17 and 19 of the Public Service Act 2004.

They include abuse of public funds and resources and failure to discharge her duties.

The commission alleges that Leafaoali'i used petty cash to pay for a hotel room and food for a friend and also directed her staff to run personal errands.

Since her suspension in February Leafaoali'i continues to deny the allegations against her.