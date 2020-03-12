Suspended Samoan lawyer faces another battle to clear name

He was found guilty last month of two counts of assaulting his ex-wife and daughter.

The court discharged Pa'u without conviction.

However, Pa'u is facing one count of obtaining by deception relating to a dispute with a local contractor who built his house back in 2015.

The prosecution argues the contractor's tools and building equipment's were unlawfully held by Pa'u as a result of the dispute.

The charge was initially dismissed in a 2018 trial but the court of appeal ruled last year for the decision to be set aside and for the court to re-hear the matter.