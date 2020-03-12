 

Suspended Samoan lawyer faces another battle to clear name

BY: Loop Pacific
14:44, March 12, 2020
38 reads

A suspended lawyer in Samoa, Pa'u Mulitalo Tafaogalupe, is representing himself in another legal battle in the Supreme Court to clear his name.

He was found guilty last month of two counts of assaulting his ex-wife and daughter.

The court discharged Pa'u without conviction.

However, Pa'u is facing one count of obtaining by deception relating to a dispute with a local contractor who built his house back in 2015.

The prosecution argues the contractor's tools and building equipment's were unlawfully held by Pa'u as a result of the dispute.

The charge was initially dismissed in a 2018 trial but the court of appeal ruled last year for the decision to be set aside and for the court to re-hear the matter.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Pa'u Mulitalo Tafaogalupe
lawyer
Supreme Court
Samoa
  • 38 reads