Tautua Samoa party kicks off campaign for 2021 general election

The party president and former party MP, Luagalau Afualo Dr Wood Salele, is calling for an inquiry into the outbreak of the measles.

He told reporters that if the prime minister Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi retains his stance against an inquiry then the Tautua Samoa will launch one if it becomes the next government.

Luagalau has also announced that Tautua Samoa party will provide Medicare insurance for everyone as part of its political platform for 2021 general election.

In the 2016 election, the party only won two seats in Parliament.

The two MPs are recognised as independents because the party did not meet the requirement of having eight MPs to be recognised as a political party.