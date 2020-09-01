Tautua Samoa party vying to end one-party rule

A former opposition party, Tautua Samoa, is gearing up for the 2021 general election with hopes of winning parliamentary seats to end any further one-party rule.

The ruling Human Rights Protection Party has dominated Samoan politics since 1982 and currently holds 47 out of the 50 seats in the Samoan Fono.

Tautua Samoa is working alongside five other parties who together are hoping to form a new government or at the very least a strong opposition grouping.

The President of the party, Luagalau Dr Afualo Salele, said the current one-party system is creating chaos in Parliament because the separation of powers is being interfered with by the Prime Minister and cabinet.

The former opposition MP said if his party becomes the next government it will consider appointing a speaker from another party or someone who is not a member of parliament to take the position.