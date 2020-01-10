Teacher and examiner in Samoa accused of leaking exams

The two are alleged to have involved in the leaking of the Year 8 Samoan Language, Social Studies and English papers, which were used last year before the postponement of exams due to the measles outbreak.

Education Minister Loau Keneti Sio said his ministry's audit division would present a report on the investigation shortly.

But he said he was very disappointed by what he had heard.

"Especially that I have found out that it is from the teachers and also the examiners, one of the employees of the Education Department," Loau said.

"We are trying our best to make sure this doesn't happen again."

Loau said Vaimea primary in Apia was the only school involved in the leak.

A source in the Ministry of Education said an inquiry was carried out after examiners found nearly all Year 8 students from the school had received high marks from the three exams.

The inquiry, according to the source, recommended the teacher, school principal and examiner be dismissed.