Three Pasifika female writers shortlisted for NZ Book Awards for Children and Young Adults

Former New Zealand Poet Laureate Selina Tusitala Marsh is a finalist for the Elsie Locke Award for Non-Fiction for her graphic memoir Mophead.

For Marsh, being shortlisted for an award is something she would never have imagined.

“I didn’t even think that Mophead would be nominated because I’m a first-time children’s author and as a poet, I’ve always just told my story because it’s other people’s stories.”

Marsh says the title of the book refers to a name she was called in school by one of her frenemies.

“I had really big Afakasi hair so as the book explains, my mother in Samoan-Tuvaluan and my dad is English, Scottish and French so I ended up with hair in between all of these cultures, which was basically unruly, wild and untamed.”

The author of Mophead says although she absorbed the put downs, it hurt that her distinct set of hair was being used against her.

“I kind of just pretended that it didn’t matter but deep down inside those things hurt. This is embedded in racist stereotypes that are thrown at me because of the colour of my skin and because of the texture of my hair,” Marsh says.

Although it’s a book for kids, Marsh believes the book can appeal across a wide range of audiences.

“I say that the age range is 7-70 and I think that’s why it’s resonated with so many other adult readers. They can identify with how it feels to have your difference stick out and be used as a source of disempowerment and weakness and Mophead turns it into her superpower.”

Most especially, Selina Tusitala Marsh wants to attract more young men to read

“I’m the mother of three sons who refuse to read. They’re all rugby league fanatics so I’m always looking at how I might hook in boy readers and really it’s to have more boy writers. More young men writing their stories so that boys like mine can identify with them.”

Mophead will be competing with Courtney Sina Meredith’s The Adventures of Tupaia for the Elsie Locke Award for Non-Fiction.

Meredith’s book is based on the Tahitian navigator and high priest Tupaia, who travelled with Captain James Cook on his voyage to New Zealand.

The author says it’s great to see Tupaia finally acknowledged, given the strong role he played in getting New Zealand where it is today.

“He played a really formative role in creating that connection between Cook and those early kind of explorers when they came to Aotearoa because he was able to translate,” Meredith says.

Illustrator of The Adventures of Tupaia, Mat Tait, has been nominated for the Russell Clark Award for Illustration.

Courtney Sina Meredith credits Tait for bringing Tupaia to life.

“He was kind of putting a face to Tupaia, because of course, many of us don’t actually know what he really looked like. But we were trying to collectively, from the pieces of information that we had about Tupaia, piece together the man, what he would look like, what his surroundings would’ve been like.”

Meredith speaks of the importance of telling stories about Pacific history, especially in teaching the younger generation.

“It’s part of our history and for me, it’s about bringing the brilliance of Pacific talent and expertise as well to the forefront and letting younger generations know we come from incredible ancestors like Tupaia.”

For Meredith, she advises the Pacific community to give things a go and allow themselves to express creatively.

“I encourage more people, especially from our Pacific community to speak up and hear our stories. What we have is unique to the world and it’s within us all.”

There is a lot on the horizon for Courtney Sina Meredith, however she’s not able to reveal anything just yet.

“Unfortunately, it’s all embargoed so I can’t talk about it but what I can say is that next year, I should be releasing a couple of books in 2021 so that’s exciting.”

The third Pasifika writer nominated this year is Lani Wendt Young, who is shortlisted for the Young Adult Fiction Award for her book Afakasi Woman.

The book talks about many of Lani’s own experiences, as well as that of Samoan and Afakasi women living in the islands.

The winners of the 2020 New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults will be announced in a virtual presentation, streamed online on Wednesday 12 August.

