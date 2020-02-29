Tight security measure in place for Samoa PM

Presiding over the bail hearing Supreme Court, Justice Tafaoimalo granted bail to the two defendants.

The bail conditions imposed by the Court include;

• prohibiting any post anything related to this case on social media

• not to have any contact with an alleged conspirator overseas

• not to approach or associate or have any contact with the alleged victim, and any police witnesses.

• sign in with police twice a week.

Responding to questions regarding the Court ruling, Attorney General Lemalu Herman Retzlaff issued the following statement this afternoon.

“The Supreme Court did not accept that there is a risk of harm to the Prime Minister, despite the opposition from the Police and the Attorney General’s Office regarding the risk and the seriousness of the charge.

“I spoke to Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil to advise him that security around the Hon. Prime Minister should be increased, as the evidence on file speaks to alleged incidents of armed scoping of him both at the PM’s home, and in public. The Commissioner has agreed to take the actions required. There are concerns for the safety of the Prime Minister as well as the Police Commissioner who are both allegedly threatened on the evidence.”

“The charges in the matter are still live and the prosecution will continue. We will in the meantime review the bail decision as to whether it is appealable while we take this further step of increasing all security measures.”