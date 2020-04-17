Tokelau thanks Samoa for being a 'shield' from the Covid-19 pandemic

The general manager of the Apia based Office of Tokelau, Aukusitino Vitale, said "Samoa's response has been a blessing for Tokelau given it's the only window in and out for travellers to Tokelau."

He said his government is also grateful Samoa has given approval for vessels to berth in Apia to load essential supplies for Tokelau.

Mr Vitale said decisions on how to handle Covid-19 were made in Tokelau in mid-March and

one of their actions was to have churches stream their services online with people worshipping at home.